“You can never compare Liga MX with MLS”

With the CONCACAF Champions League underway and the qualifying rounds for the World Cup qatarcomparisons between the level of MX League and the mls are the order of the day.

But an authoritative voice like lucas cavallini who militated in Mexico for the Puebla between 2017 and 2019 and current forward of the Vancouver Whitecaps He assured that there is no point of comparison between one competition and another.

“MLS is much more physical, it is getting better and better, they are bringing important, elite players and they are trying to put together a very good league. Liga MX is very competitive and there is a lot of passion thanks to the history of the league, the people It is very soccer. You will never compare Mexico with the United States or Canada because they (in Mexico) have soccer in their blood, here (United States) there are different sports that one mixes, not all people breathe the same sport, ” assured the Canadian striker of Argentine and Uruguayan origin in an interview with AS USA.

And given the good pace of his former team, the Puebla The attacker assured that he was up to date and he hopes that this good start to the campaign can be crowned with the League title.

“What they are doing now is impressive, I am supporting them day by day, I am very fond of the people there. I will always have Puebla in my heart and the truth is that I am very proud because they are doing things well, that they continue to be leaders and that they make history”, revealed lucas cavallini.

