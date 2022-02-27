Simeone on Herrera: ‘We were unfair with the minutes he played’

Midtime Editorial

in the last three games of Atlético de Madridthe Mexican Hector Herrera has established itself as one of the key pieces of the mattress group, since it has disputed said games from start to finishIn this situation Diego Simeon acknowledged that they were unfair with the few minutes they had given him the Aztec soccer player.

“Impressive(Héctor Herrera) said why Herrera didn’t play and he always kept training in the same way, we were unfair with the training that he did with the few minutes that playedtobut you have to make decisions.

“Last year he played a lot until he was injured against Real Madrid, but he is calm and is giving us something important in the field”, mentioned the Argentine strategist in an interview with ESPN+ after the victory against Celta de Vigo.

Increased competition at Atleti

Also, the cholos mentioned how important are the players who have received the opportunity to showwell thanks to them increased competition within the club, and therefore, they have performed better in each game.

“The tiredness is mentalwhen one comes from a great game like they did, we had to work well the previous days, we made the changes to refresh the team, there were many boys who had a bad time, Herrera, VrsaljkoThey need to prove makes us compete with each other as a team and that favors the group“, he commented.

In the current LaLiga season, Hector Herrera accumulates a total of 513 minutes of activitytime he has achieved after seeing action in 15 matchesfour of them have done so as a starter.

