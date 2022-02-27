Peacemaker as a Fortnite skin

It’s been a few weeks since the first season of peacemakerthe HBO MAX series of James Gunn spin-off of The Suicide Squad, and we still don’t see the rumored Fortnite skins. However, the 2D and 3D artist @hxzsh showed us what almost the entire cast of Peacemaker as Fortnite skinsfrom Vigilante and Harcourt to Judomaster and White Dragon.

James Gunn did it again with Peacemaker, because after giving us one of the best DC movies with The Suicide Squad last year, he once again offered us a great production with Peacemaker, which not only enriches the DCEU but also restored faith. to many fans. This has been reflected in new fan arts such as the renders of hxzsh that show us the Peacemaker characters in Fortnite.

peacemaker (Christopher Smith), Vigilante, Judomaster and White Dragon were the first characters we saw with the visual style of the fortnite skins, followed by Emilia Harcourt, John Economos, Leotta Adebayo and Clemson Murn. Finally, hxzsh presented what would appear to be an Eagly backpack and one of Goff in the jar

The last time James Gunn commented something about it was a few days after the end of the first season, when he said that he would love to see Peacemaker in Fortnite but he is not in charge of when that is going to happen. For more information we would have to ask Donald Mustard or DC Comics, he tells us, but to date nothing new has been said.

Although we may see a peacemaker skin or even Watchman in FortniteIt seems unlikely that Epic Games would decide to add White Dragon to the game, but either way hxzsh’s designs look great and give us an idea of ​​what Robert Patrick’s character would have looked like in battle royale. Meanwhile, it only remains to wait for the second season, which has already been officially confirmed.