Javier Aguirre is fired; Vucetich, first choice

With the failure of Striped in the Club World Cup and losses to Puebla and saint Louis, Javier Aguirre ceased to be the technician scratched.

Victor Manuel Vucetich He is the first candidate to replace ‘Vasco’, as they exclusively reported willie gonzalez and Santiago Fourcade on RG La Deportiva.

“The ‘Vasco’ Aguirre stage is over, it took too long. A drawn team, there is no order anywhere. Aguirre is leaving, it is a decision that has been made, it will be announced very shortly. Víctor Manuel Vucetich is the number one candidate to be Monterrey coach until December. A stage that should have ended a long time ago is over,” Fourcade mentioned on social networks.

Rayados thanks Javier Aguirre

Through social networks, the Monterey disclosed that the ‘Basque’ ceased to be scratch technician.

“We inform that Javier Aguirre leaves the technical direction of the Rayados first team as of this Saturday, February 26.

We appreciate the commitment shown by Javier and his coaching staff in this stage that is ending, in which we obtained our fifth CONCACAF title. We wish Javier and his coaching staff success in their future projects. We endorse the commitment to our fans to continue looking for of the best results in all the tournaments in which we participate”, published the Monterrey Soccer Club on Twitter.

DP