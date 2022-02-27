He returned to play a First Division match after cardiac arrest

the dane Christian Eriksen returned to the pitch more than seven months after suffering cardiac arrest with his team in the Euro 2020as a player of Brentford in the shock of premier league that confronts him newcastle at Community Stadium From london.

Eriksenwho returned to a call since he suffered the event that paralyzed the world of soccer while Denmark was facing Finland in Copenhagen, he stepped on the grass in the 52nd minute of the match in substitution of Mathias Jensen.

The Danish midfielder arrived in the last winter market at Brentford after terminating his contract with the Interto which he belonged when he suffered cardiac arrest.

The preparer of Brentford chose to enter Eriksenwith number 21 on his back, in the first minutes of the second part of the twenty-seventh day of the Premier.

newcastle he would end up taking the victory with a score of 2-0. The Danish midfielder’s team is currently in 15th position waiting for what the Evertonwhile the team The Magpies He is in 14th place in the general table.

