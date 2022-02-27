‘He makes us very happy’; Lopetegui praises Tecatito Corona

Midtime Editorial

Sevilla Spain / 02.26.2022 10:27:49





It seems that the signing the Crown Tecatito has gone down very well Sevillewell Julen Lopetegui highlighted what he mexican contributes to the team, assuring them that they are happy with him and that he will help them meet their goals.

for now and after signing with him Seville in January this year, Tecatito Corona has played 7 matches (5 in LaLiga, 1 in Europa League and 1 more in Copa del Rey), adding an assist and 396 minutes played.

Lopetegui’s words about Tecatito

On Press conference prior to duel before him BetisJulen Lopetegui recognized that the mexican soccer player it was a good itembecause despite having some drawbacks in its integration, it has been adapted to the needs of the club.

“Jesús (Tecatito) is a player what We are very happy that you are with us. Some little problem has happened, it has already happened and it is adapted to what we want. We are very happy, sure it will help us to the objectives of the team, It is important”, said the technician.

About his alignment and that we can see again Tecatito as starter, Lopetegui was booked and did not advance anything, well Seville has casualties importants for various reasons and will wait until before the duel to see who is available.

“Let’s see who gets to the game in the morning. We are at the limit with some players and every hour that passes is important. We’ll see who’s available. We will go out with eleven, with eleven players convinced to play a good game and beat a good opponentJulen Lopetegui said.

The Seville will host Betis East Sunday February 27 o’clock 9:15 a.m.where we could see a duel of Mexicans, because in addition to the Tecatito Corona, Andres Guardado will be on the rival side; Lainez is injured.

​