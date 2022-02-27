Guatemalan national team is a new Chivas del Guadalajara player

She will be the first Guatemalan to join the ranks of a team in the Liga MX Femenil

Guatemala — The Guatemalan national team Leslie Ramirez is the new player of the Chivas from Guadalajara for the remainder of the Closing Tournament 2022 in the Women’s MX League.

Leslie Ramirez ESPN

The club itself has made the official announcement on its website, which highlights the three nationalities of the Bicolor soccer player, which allows her to join the ranks of the club without contravening the statutes. In addition, the institution will not request that Ramírez resign from the Guatemalan national team.

2 Related

Leslie was born in the United States, her father is Mexican and her mother Guatemalan. She served as a forward ZFK Masinac Trace, from Serbiawhere he had recently signed.

The footballer was summoned by the coach Eddy Espinoza to the Guatemalan national team and gladly accepted, as a tribute to her mother, who died a year ago as a victim of Covid-19.

In his first two appearances he commanded a double and commands the Blue and White that leads Group B of the Concacaf Qualifier W.

Welcome to the Sacred Flock, @32bambam_10! 🙌 🐐 From today you will defend this shield with honor and pride 🔴⚪️ 👉 https://t.co/FIi3mn3Xis pic.twitter.com/eHKzoFTRC9 – Women’s Chivas (@ChivasFemenil) February 26, 2022

‘His arrival will strengthen the offensive scheme of the team commanded by Juan Pablo Alfaro in search of continuing as a protagonist and contender in the Liga MX Femenil. She is a forward who knows how to take advantage of her physical strength to play and move a lot with her back to the goal, also to retain the ball and constantly create spaces in the last third of the field”, highlighted the institution.

Chivas Femenil is in third place in the tournament table with 17 points, only surpassed by Tigres (17) and Monterey (21).