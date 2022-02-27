Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War is the new crossover in the popular Battle Royale | Video game

Following the success of the 2020 crossover, Fortnite x Marvel – Nexus War: Thor, the famous battle royale Epic Games has announced a new collaboration with the greatest heroes of Marvelincluded Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man and Shuri.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker