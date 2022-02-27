Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War is the new crossover in the popular Battle Royale | Video game

Following the success of the 2020 crossover, Fortnite x Marvel – Nexus War: Thor, the famous battle royale Epic Games has announced a new collaboration with the greatest heroes of Marvelincluded Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man and Shuri.

Through a publication on the official website of Marvel, This new collaboration with the Epic Games video game has been announced. Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War is a comic miniseries divided into five numbers; the first of them will be on sale in June 2022.

The comic’s story follows the inhabitants of the island who are locked in what appears to be an endless war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide: a crystallized shard of Point Zero that was flung out into the Universe. Marvel. Thus, Spider-Man and Wolverine they join shuri and various Fortnite fan favorites to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War. Photo: Marvel

First editions of each comic will include free cosmetic items for the Battle Royale. The items will later arrive in the in-game store. As an extra reward, players who use the service Marvel Unlimited and read the five numbers, they will receive a code to get one more item for the game.

The story of this series is in charge Christos Gageveteran Marvel writer who worked with donald mustardcreative director of Epic Games. On the other hand, the illustrations are at the expense of Sergio Davilawho took care of Captain Marvel.