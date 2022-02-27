Final score America vs. Pumas for Liga MX Clausura 2022 | SPORT-TOTAL

America and Cougars They equaled goalless this Saturday, February 26, 2022 for the seventh day of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 at the Olympic University stadium.

Both teams did not hurt each other and shared the points. The next day, the ‘Águilas’ will host Querétaro, while the ‘Universitarios’ will have to visit Santos Laguna.

The ‘Eagles’ face the derby in the capital at the worst possible moment. Led by Santiago Solari, the azulcremas occupy the 16th place in the table with four points, after losing four games, winning one and drawing another.

What time do America vs. Pumas UNAM for Liga MX Clausura 2022?

Mexico – 9:00 p.m.

Peru – 10:00 p.m.

Colombia – 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador – 10:00 p.m.

Venezuela – 11:00 p.m.

Bolivia – 11:00 p.m.

Argentina – 12:00 a.m. (February 27)

Chile – 12:00 a.m. (February 27)

Paraguay – 12:00 a.m. (February 27)

Uruguay – 12:00 a.m. (February 27)

Brazil – 12:00 am (February 27)

Spain – 4:00 a.m. (February 27)

The negative streak can be taken advantage of by those of UNAM who have an acceptable campaign with Andrés Lillini on the bench: sixth with ten points and close to the top four, positions that grant direct pass to the Liguilla.

How to watch America vs. Pumas UNAM for Liga MX Clausura 2022?

TUDN is the signal enabled to watch the Liga MX Clausura 2022 match that will present América with the confidence of ‘Indiecito’ Solari. The Argentine strategist compensates for the bitterness of the fans, but believes in the comeback.

“The fans have all the right in the world to express themselves,” said the DT who does not think about resigning. “Sport is always about overcoming adversity, never giving up and fighting to the end, and I’m not going to give up,” he said.

On his side, Pumas had activity in the middle of this week at the international level. The auriazules managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Concachampions by beating Saprissa from Costa Rica 4-1, which they eliminated with a global score of 6-3.

On the eve of the classic, Lillini referred to the case of the ‘Eagles’. “Facing America is always complicated, even though they are going through a bad time. I see him on one side of the difficulty, they have great footballers, a great coach and we already know what he represents”.

America vs. Pumas UNAM: alignments

America: Ochoa; Sanchez, Valdez, Mere, Fuentes; Sanchez, Fidalgo, Reyes; Valdes; Martin and Martinez.

Pumas UNAM: Talavera; Galindo, Palermo, Freire, Velarde, Rodriguez; Saucedo, Higor, Lopez; Rogerio and Dinenno.

Where will America vs. Pumas UNAM for Liga MX Clausura 2022?

