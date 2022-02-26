‘You shit in a final’; Salcedo sparks controversy with Luis García

Do you remember a few months ago Carlos Salcedo missed a penalty on gold Cup and it turned ‘enemy’ of Mexico? Well, at that moment, Luis GarciaTV Azteca analyst, lashed out with everything against the former player of Tigres and now there would be a response from the footballer.

Carlos Salcedo has turned on the controversy on against Luis Garcia after a long time, well, although at the time it was measured and he omitted to talk about the subject, now he sent him a direct dart, reminding him that ‘he screwed up in a final’, where He avoided charging a penalty.

Salcedo lashes out at Luis Garcia

On talk with Werevertumorroin the podcast ‘Very Out of Place’, both remembered that July 29 when the The Mexican National Team faced Canada in the Semifinalswhere Charles Salcedo missed a penalty that could avoid the agony of the Tri.

The Today player the toronto in MLS got a lot of criticism of various media and characters, but apparently the Luis García’s words marked him, Well, he told him that he was very bad at taking penalties, questioned whether he should continue to be called the Triamong other things, so now he replied in this way.

“The truth is that They told me everything but one of the commentators, former soccer playerwhat It was one of the ones that threw me the most when I missed the penalty, he shit in a final and let someone else kick and failed it. They talk and say but they don’t remember what’s theirs, ”confessed Carlos Salcedo.

The prison of Doctor García who refused to kick

The words from Salcedo they take us back to the tournament winter 1998where the Chivas they measured the Necaxa by MX League Final. They equaled 0-0 in the first leg, but in the second leg the herd was able to go to the front, since they had a penalty in favor that Alberto Coyote would err.

At the time Luis García was the official penalty taker of the Chivasbut he decided that he did not have the confidence to execute it and that is why he left it to his partner, a fact that would cost them the trophy, because Necaxa ended up winning 2-0.

​