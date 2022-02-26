What channel will Juarez vs. Tigres air on TODAY? Schedule J7 Liga MX 2022

Halftime

The Braves of Juarez receive in the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium to the tigersthis for the seventh day of the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 tournament. Match that will be vital for those at home if they want recompose your step in the contest.

Background

Juarez has achieved just 1 point out of 15 who has disputed against tigers for Liga MX. In this sense, the Braves only they have won 2 of the 10 meetings who has played against teams from Nuevo León (Tigres and Monterey) in Liga MX (2 E; 6 P). Although, those two victories were as local and he got them against Rayados.

tigers flaunt six games won consecutively in Liga MX against all three teams of most recent appearance in the maximum circuit of Mexican football: Juarez, Athletic Saint Louis and Mazatlan.

Tigres and Juarez they have met 5 times in short tournamentsof which the felines have taken 4 wins and there has been 1 tie Between both. The team from Nuevo León has scored a total of 12 goalson the other hand, those of Chihuahua they got 6.

Juarez vs. Tigers | How and where to watch the game

Date: February 25, 2022

Stadium: Olympic Benito Juarez

Hours: 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Channel: You can see it exclusively on the Afizzionados Channel, you can also follow it live online through Mediotiempo with its minute by minute.

