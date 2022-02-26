Santiago Muñoz scored in the triumph of Newcastle under 23

Santiago Muñoz scored his penalty when it was the Mexican’s turn to kick against North Shields

the mexican striker Santiago Munoz He had minutes with the U23 team of the Newcastle United and was part of his team’s triumph by scoring in the penalty shootout.

The national team lived its first minutes in the Northumberland Senior Cupwhere the Cuervos met in the semifinals against North Shields.

Santi Munoz he came on as a substitute at minute 78 instead of Reagan Thomson and when the score was tied at one goal.

The commitment ended equal, so it had to be defined on penalties and in that instance Muñoz made his penalty valid helping his squad to prevail by a score of 4-2.

The Newcastle United will play the final and his rival will come out in the key that faces the blyth spartans and Bedlington Terriers.

The Mexican is on loan with the English team and made his debut on February 14 in the game of Premier League Cup against the Huddersfield Town. In this commitment the attacker participated the last 26 minutes. He started on the substitutes bench, but entered in the 64th minute, when the score was 2-0 in favor of Huddersfield Town. However, the scoreboard did not move in the 26 minutes that the 19-year-old Mexican was on the pitch.

Santiago Muñoz made no mistake when facing the goalkeeper in the penalty shootout. @NUFC

It should be remembered that the negotiation between Saints and newcastle It was finalized on August 31, 2021. The agreement is an 18-month loan, so Muñoz will be in the ‘Magpies’ ranks until December of the current year.

Santi has been a player for six months newcastlebut he had not been considered to play matches with the U-23 category, because according to statements by Elliot Dickman, coach of the Mexican, the Santos youth squad had physical problems, so his debut was postponed until 2022, as The strategist announced it on December 7, 2021.

The 19-year-old player was injured for three months and after his recovery he tested positive for Covid-19so he had to wait longer to live his first minutes.