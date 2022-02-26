Radamel Falcao confesses who is his greatest idol and disappoints Colombia

The Colombian Radamel Falcao García confesses who is his greatest sports idol and causes disappointment in Colombia

February 25, 2022 8:00 p.m.

Rayo Vallecano is preparing for the match against Real Madrid for date No. 26 of La Liga, where they seek to end a negative streak of four consecutive losses that left them involved in criticism.

The Vallecas team started very well this season, but little by little their performance dropped and they dropped from the top of the standings.

One of the players on the squad is Radamel Falcao García, who joined the club in September last year and has already caused a sensation among the fans.

In the run-up to the match against Real Madrid, Falcao spoke to the Spanish tournament press and answered many questions about his career.

“I wanted to return to LaLiga, I wanted to continue in a competitive league, the club has a great squad with a lot of talent and a desire to grow. For me it was an ideal place to continue my career, being called up to the National Team is important” he confessed before his return to Spain.

Then he confessed who his greatest idol is, “With Ronaldo, the Brazilian (sharing a dressing room), he was my reference when I was a boy, I looked at him a lot.”