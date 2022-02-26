Nadal beat Medvedev and will face Cameron Norrie in the Final

Rafael Nadal He continues to sign the best start in his professional career by extending his record to 14-0 in this 2022.

A few months ago the Spaniard said goodbye prematurely to 2021 due to a foot injury and even debated whether he could play again as he was known in his best years. Today Rafe He knows no defeat and is on the verge of obtaining his third title in the same number of tournaments he has played after winning in the Semifinals of the Mexican Tennis Open to Daniel Medvedev by partials of 6-3 and 6-3.

The Spaniard took to his showcases the open ones of melbourne and Australiain this one he just beat Medvedev that from this Monday will appear in the lists as number one in the world, but for the second tournament in a row he falls to Nadal.

This result also allowed the Spaniard to extend his 5-1 mark against Medvedev. The sixth game of the second set was a clear example that perhaps the Russian lacks time and experience to be up to Nadal since he had up to 10 break point opportunities and could not convert any.

The atmosphere in the Arena GNP Seguros was unbeatable, for a moment the “Vamos Rafa!” It worked with the “Come on Daniil”!, but as the match progressed the unison was in favor of Mallorca.

This Saturday Nadal will be measured at cameron norrie in the final of the Acapulco Open to obtain his fourth crown and equal the all-time record shared by Austrian Thomas Muster and Spaniard David Ferrer.

