League where Neymar wants to play, how did the figures who passed by go?

At the start of the MLS, we remember Neymar’s words about playing in that league one day and before that we remember how it went for some figures who passed through there

Neymar’s statement about his desire to play in United States at the end of his stage in European football. The Brazilian’s dream did not cause a positive sensation in don garberthe commissioner of the MLS (Major League Soccer). The head of the North American league has shown that he is not excited to see ‘players arriving to retire’ in the US championship.

In a press conference prior to the start of the new season, Garber made it clear: if there is no respect for the league and the fans, Neymar, or any other big-name player, will not be welcome in American football.

“We don’t need to bring in a big-name player at the end of his career because he has decided he wants to retire from the game. mls“he said. “If they don’t come here to play and make a significant contribution to their teams and our league, and respect the league and their fans, then we don’t want them in the mls“.

But how did the world’s biggest soccer stars who played in the mls? The timeline shows that some dropped out after a while in the league and went on to further popularize the sport in America. But that situation, in recent years, has changed.

Consecrated in European football and international football, Frank Lampard (New York), Steven Gerrard (Los Angeles Galaxy), Andrea Pirlo (New York), Kaká (Orlando City), Thierry Henry (New York Red Bulls), Lothar Matthäus (MetroStars, current New York Red Bulls), Carlos Valderrama (Colorado Rapids) and Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire) decided to end their careers after playing in Major League Soccer.

Kaká was one of the figures that passed through the MLS. EFE

Of these, Henry even played on loan at Arsenal during his time in the United States, but ended his career as a franchise player in the North American squad.

But retirement was not always the fate of the stars who played in MLS, and many continued their careers, but far from the elite.

These were the cases of Wayne Rooney (Derby County after playing for DC United), David Villa (Vissel Kobe after playing for New York City), Robbie Keane (Aston Villa and Atlético Kolkata after playing for the Los Angeles Galaxy) and Alessandro Nesta ( Chennaiyin after his time at CF Montreal).

Other players were able to return to the top level of European football when their MLS stints ended. It is true that there have not been many, but the figures who have achieved it are: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan after Los Angeles Galaxy), Sebastian Giovinco (Al-Hilal and now Sampdoria after playing with Toronto FC) and David Beckham (AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain after his time with the Los Angeles Galaxy).

What does Neymar think?

In a podcast together with Ronaldo Nazario and the streamer Gaules, Neymar He talked about playing again in Brazil and revealed his desire to play, even for a short time, in American soccer.