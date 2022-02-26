‘I am very happy to be here’

Angel Romero came to reinforce this season cross Blue and already debuted as a scorer after scoring against F.C. in the middle of the week CONCACAF Champions League. The Paraguayan striker will seek to gain a place in the team and become a benchmark in the offensive zone of the team commanded by John Reynoso.

The former soccer player San Lorenzo He highlighted feeling very happy with his performance in the Concachampionsand considered that its adaptation to Machine It has been fast and in the best way since he has Paraguayan teammates in the squad.

“The truth very well, very happy to be here in Cruz Azulthe colleagues received me very well, the family is very happy, adapting to the city, so very happy.

“Also yesterday I was able to score my first goal and little by little trying to integrate into what the team is and the adaptation is becoming very good and very fast because I have teammates from the team (from Paraguay) here in the team, also the teammates They are very receptive, so that makes adaptation easier,” he declared in an interview with ESPN.

