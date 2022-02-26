Exatlón México: Who are those sentenced for elimination Sunday?

Three sentenced to the Elimination Duel there will be this Sunday February 27 at the Exathlon Mexico and all from a single team, as reported by the geniuses of the Internet and social networks, who also announced the name of the next expelled from the all-star.

For the first time so far in the sixth season of the Exathlon Mexicothey will not be four but only three sentenced to leave the most extreme and demanding reality show on Mexican television, due to the cut in the broadcasts that took place this Friday at All Star.

The first two Survivals were lost by the Red Team, so their lower-ranked competitors on the performance chart are already in the fight to remain in the standings. Exathlon Mexicoplus the one that will come out this weekend, which to his bad luck would also be red.

After a long hegemony of the Red Team that had those of the Blue squad disappointed and even frustrated, it finally seems that the sky-blue team took the reins of the TV Azteca program and that’s good, because after the departures of Mrysol Cortés (personal issues), Ernesto Cázares (low performance) and Ximena Duggan only have David Juárez, Javi Márquez, Koke Guerrero, Evelyn Guijarro and Doris del Moral.

Who are the sentenced?

As reported by ‘Analista TV’ in one of its YouTube videos, the three sentenced to the Elimination Duel next Sunday, February 27 at the Exathlon Mexico They are the first two losers of the Survivals: Ana Lago and Heliud Pulido, plus Heber Gallegos, who will lose the last one.

He indicated that in social networks it is affirmed that the expelled will be Heber Gallegos, who would let himself be lost before his companions because he is already fed up with the program and already wanted to go home, which would seem the most convenient since Thunder has become involved in the controversy and controversies in recent weeks.

Given this and despite the fact that it had been ensured that the expelled would be Doris del Moral, things took a turn because other netizens assure that Heber Gallegos would leave due to criticism and his bad behavior within the program.

They speak of a supposed manipulation of the production in the final shot of the member of the Blue Team, because in case another colorado could be the one that came out of the Exathlon Mexico would make things very uneven in the program.

