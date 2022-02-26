Exatlón México: Who are those sentenced for elimination Sunday?

Three sentenced to the Elimination Duel there will be this Sunday February 27 at the Exathlon Mexico and all from a single team, as reported by the geniuses of the Internet and social networks, who also announced the name of the next expelled from the all-star.

For the first time so far in the sixth season of the Exathlon Mexicothey will not be four but only three sentenced to leave the most extreme and demanding reality show on Mexican television, due to the cut in the broadcasts that took place this Friday at All Star.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker