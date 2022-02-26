Does the Machine close the quarterfinal key for local or visitor in Concachampions?

Cruz Azul advanced to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League and the great doubt points to the stadium in which it will close the key: local or visitor?

Blue Cross reaffirmed himself as big favorite to win the Concacaf Champions League title, after leaving the debutante on the way F.C. with a blunt aggregate score by 4-1, in the Round of 16, where did you start your path in Canada and sealed his pass to the next phase this Thursday at the Aztec stadium.

It is so the team commanded by Juan Reynoso is already found installed in the quarterfinals of the Concachampionswhere surprisingly will have no Mexican rivalwell the CF Montreal consummated the surprise in the tie and left out of the competition Saintsso again The rival of The Machine will be Canadian.

The Concahampions quarterfinals will be played from March 8 to 17, 2022even with dates to be confirmed of each of the four matches that will be played in these phases, however, the great doubt points to the place where Cruz Azul will close the key: At Aztec stadium locally or in the Olympic Stadium from Montréal of visitor.

Blue Cross vs. Montreal: How is the home team defined in the Second Leg of the Quarterfinals?

According to Concacaf regulations for the Conachampionsin the Quarter finals The best positioned team in the classification will not close the local key general of the eight teams that will play the round, since the fate was defined from the draw held in decemberwhere before knowing the first crosses, it was determined that The winners of the odd brackets would host the Vuelta match.

“Quarter Finals: The winners of the odd brackets in the Round of 16 (R16-1, R16-3, R16-5 and R16-7) will host the Second Leg of the Quarter Final”, established the regulations of the Concacaf for the 2022 edition of the Concachampions.

Concachampions: Does Cruz Azul close the Quarterfinals at home or away?

In this way, luck did not smile on Cruz Azul in the drawgiven that He sent him to an even key in the Round of 16, Well, his duel against Forge FC belonged to junction “8”so that must play the first leg of the quarterfinals at home at the Azteca Stadium and the one of Away lap at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, in Canada, on dates to be defined between March 8 and 17.

