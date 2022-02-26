Betis board wants the Mexican as long as possible at the club

Andrew Saved has the doors open in the Real Betis Balompie. The Mexican is a leader in the locker room but also a very important player both on and off the field and, in the Verdiblanco club, they want to have him for a long time, even when he decides to hang up his boots. This was confirmed Antonio CordonSports Director of Betis, in an interview with RECORD from the Benito Villamarin in the preview of the Seville derby next Sunday.

“One of the important parts of our club is to form a group and Andrew Saved it does. The Betis You can’t lose the courage to make a group, ever. When a person forms a group we have to try to have them as much as possible and hopefully they continue Andrew here many years. Don’t let Andrés listen to me, but not only at a football level, because I think she is someone who can continue to contribute a lot to the Real Betis for many years,” he explained. Anthony Cordon.

The Betis It is currently experiencing its best moment since it is the only Spanish team alive in all three competitions: League, Copa del Rey and Europa League and the Mexican midfielder has been a fundamental part of the success of the team Manuel Pellegrini. saved will sign one more season with the Sevillian team thanks to its excellent performance in recent months: “Andrew deserves itis one of the players who is playing the most regularly and for many minutes, just look at the statistics, “he said Cord.

cord praised Saved emphasizing that there are very few players who manage to play four World Cups and there are far fewer who do so with the captain’s armband. “There are very few players with four World Cups and that they have been captains less. That defines you what it is Andrew Saved. He is a very important player for us, a leader”.

Praised in recent days by the Spanish press due to his great performances, Andrew Saved will seek to make history with him Betis. The TRI captain He has seen participation in 1468 minutes in all competitions and from this Sunday he faces very important duels with his team starting with great derby, one of the most anticipated appointments and where they will seek to approach the second position of the table, the same one that occupies the Seville with only five points difference. It will be measured at Vallecano Ray in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and at EintrachtFrankfurt in the round of 16 of the Europe League.

