‘You should be ashamed’; Hermosillo tunde Yayo de la Torre

Nothing was saved! Carlos Hermosilloidol of Blue Cross and legend of Mexican soccer thwarted Edward of the Toweralso know as Yayo of the Tower for their comments on Peter Caixinha and Blue Cross. Hermosillo declared that he only listens to him speak and “it really makes him laugh.”

All for Caixinha

The current analyst for Telemundo and NBC Universo, Carlos Hermosillo He began by declaring that it was a error what Peter Caixinha will accept to return to a team (Santos) that “can’t compete” according to his words. He ruled that it is a cheek of the directors of the Club Santos Lagunabecause they are in a “replacement process”.

I was watching the declarations of the Santos club, it’s a mistake, it was a mistake that Caixin has agreed to return to a team that today cannot compete, please, what a cheek of the directors, they are in a replacement process please. – Carlos Hermosillo (@CHermosillo27) February 25, 2022

Later, Carlos Hermosillo threw himself against Yayo of the Tower, questioning his management when he was in charge of the lagoons. expressing that he “he went through all the positions” and after that “absolutely nothing happened”.

“Yayo de la Torre, I hear him speak and it really makes me laugh. About Santos, he went through all the positions and what? Nothing. Let’s stop questioning Caixinhathe culprit is the one who made the decision. He is the least guilty“, declared Carlos Hermosillo and at the same time included Rafa Márquez, Fabián Estay and Alex Blanco in said tweet.

Yayo de la Torre I listen to him speak and it really makes me laugh, about Santos, El Paso for all the positions and what? Let’s not stop questioning Caixinaha, the culprit is the one who made the decision @RafaMarquezMX @FABIANESTAY10 @alexblanco23 Caixinha is the least guilty. – Carlos Hermosillo (@CHermosillo27) February 25, 2022

“Yayo speaking of Blue Cross hahaha and the one who was twice and talked about so many projects and what happened? Nothing. Even from basic forces, it was a weather vane for those who are no longer there. You should be ashamed.” It was the tweet with which she sentenced Carlos Hermosillo on management that it got of the tower as Sports Vice President and Sports Director in two stages with Blue Cross.