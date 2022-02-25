what does the lot include, price and how to get the Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins

The skins of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, characters from Uncharted, arrive at the battle royale of Epic Games. Here we tell you the details and how you can acquire them in the game.

After several days of rumors and the confirmation of Epic Gameshas finally arrived Uncharted to Fortnite. The skins of Nathan Drake and chloe frazerthe protagonists of the game saga developed by naughty dogas well as a bundle with different outfits and artifacts are now available in-game to celebrate the release of the film.

Epic Games’ battle royale shines these days with the possibility of seeing the protagonists of Uncharted in the game. This Thursday, February 17, the film premiered Uncharted: Off the Map with Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas as protagonists. On the occasion of the arrival of the film, its protagonists have also arrived at one of the most popular games today.

What does the Uncharted lot contain in Fortnite?

The Uncharted lot in Fortnite can be purchased in the game’s virtual store. Includes Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins in various styles. For Nathan, there is an appearance that resembles that of Tom Hollandactor who plays him in the released film, but also has another that he remembers in sight in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. While Chloe also has several styles: a pair that looks like the actress Sophia Aliwho plays her in the film, and another more related to the games.

In turn, the batch contains the Pickaxe Saber Second Handthe Chloe Frazer retro backpackthe pick Ax of Parashurama and the Updated Daily gesture. All of this can be purchased together or separately. Next we tell you the prices of each one.

Prices of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins and the Uncharted lot

Uncharted Bundle (2,500 V-Bucks) – Includes both of Nathan Drake’s styles, the Secondhand Saber pickaxe, both of Chloe Frazer’s styles, Chloe’s Retro Backpack, Parashurama’s Ax pickaxe, and the Updated Journal emote.

– Includes both of Nathan Drake’s styles, the Secondhand Saber pickaxe, both of Chloe Frazer’s styles, Chloe’s Retro Backpack, Parashurama’s Ax pickaxe, and the Updated Journal emote. Nathan Drake Skins (1,500 V-Bucks) – Includes an Uncharted 4 style and a Tom Holland style from the movie.

– Includes an Uncharted 4 style and a Tom Holland style from the movie. Chloe Frazer Skins (1,500 V-Bucks) – Includes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy style, two Sophia Ali skins, and Chloe’s retro backpack.

– Includes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy style, two Sophia Ali skins, and Chloe’s retro backpack. Second Hand Sable Peak (500 V-Bucks)

Parashurama Ax Pickaxe (500 V-Bucks)

Updated Daily Gesture (200 V-Bucks)

Drake Maps

Another novelty that Uncharted brings to Fortnite are the drake mapswhich can be found from this February 18 until the end of season 1 of chapter 3. These can be found in hidden treasures that can be recovered using our pickaxe.