Premier League: Zinchenko to Vladimir Putin: “I hope you die in the most painful way”

ANDl ukrainian footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko, who plays for Manchester Cityclaimed to Instagram that he hopes Vladimir Putin will suffer the “most painful death”, after the Russian president would launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“I hope you die the most painful death, creature.”. That was the message that the City defender sent, along with a photo of the Russian president. However, that story post was deleted and Zinchenko claims Instagram removed his postsomething that he considers as censorship towards his thought, according to the ‘Daily Mail’.

The three-time winner of the premier league already said on Tuesday that he “cannot take a step back” while “the whole civilized world is worried about my country”.

Russia has launched an all-out offensive against Ukraine, sending in tanks and shelling the entire country. The Ukrainian population is trying to leave the country while the Russian attack continues.

