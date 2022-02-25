Piojo Alvarado did not want to leave Cruz Azul; he reveals how he feels

Midtime Editorial

Robert Alvarado experienced a hectic period of transfers last winter, due to the fact that he had to leave the Blue Cross, club with which he was championfor sign with Chivassituation that he confessed he didn’t want it to happen. El Piojo was honest during a talk on the podcast and YouTube channel of the Cinnamon Angle.

Why didn’t Piojo Alvarado want to go to Chivas?

The now soccer player Sacred Flock explained that He took a great affection for the celestial club in the time he was active there, but finally had to be part of the ‘barter’ that both institutions did between Uriel Antuna and the.

“We were traded with Warlock Antuna. At first I did not want to leave Cruz Azul. It was three and a half years I grew very fond of the institution“confessed the footballer.

However, Alvarado explained that during the transfer period found refuge in his family to make the decision to go to Guadalajarasince they considered that it was time for a change of scenery.

“At first I didn’t want to. I thought about it and talked about it with my wife. We agreed that my cycle was already finished to go elsewhere. Chivas came out and I said yes“.

How are you doing at Chivas?

So far, the Louse Alvarado has disputed five duels with the Sacred Flock in this Closure 2022four of them as starters, and he already had the opportunity to score a goal, which he did in the team’s defeat (1-3) against Tigres.

