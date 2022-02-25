Keanu Reeves removes the past and reveals his 1985 Volvo

The protagonist of John Wick is a motorcycle fanatic but he keeps two luxury cars in his garage. He reads on and find out his story.

February 25, 2022 11:42 a.m.

John Wick It has become a cult character for lovers of action movies. With various brushstrokes of the gore genre, these sequences of blows and deaths oppose what is really Keanu Reevesone of the best guys in the movie mecca -said by his own setmates.

The actor born in Canada stands out within his famous hobbies an authentic passion for motorcycles. In his private garage he keeps five luxury models that he has acquired over the years. But as versatile as he is when it comes to playing a role in front of the cameras, good old Reeves also got a porsche 911 race 4s from 407 thousand dollars… for those who said they didn’t like cars.

This Porsche of Keanu Reeves reaches the value of 400 thousand dollars

the protagonist of The Matrix He even confessed that he felt immense pleasure on board this machine from the German manufacturer. And it is not for less, this jewel has a 2981cc gasoline engine with 6 boxer located cylinders It reaches a maximum power of 450CV at 6,500rpm and maximum torque of 530Nm at 2,300-5,000rpm: in short, a rocket from the ground.

Keanu Reeves’ Volvo is worth less than $25,000

However, despite the love he feels for this Type 993 model, the actor’s favorite car – for its emotional value – is a simple Volvo Amazon 122 whose value does not amount to 25 thousand dollars. This was his first car and he even christened it “Dumpy”, not out of affection, but because he really considered it a real dump.

In Reeves’s Dumpy the seats were supported by superimposed bricks, but thanks to this “garbage dump” -as the actor called it-, in 1985 he was able to drive without problems from the city of Toronto to Los Angeles in a journey that was vital to end up becoming a star. Good for Dumpy!

+ This is what Dumpy would look like… but worse