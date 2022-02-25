Jürgen Damm will not be included in the Atlanta United squad

ANDl Atlanta United has reported that the Mexican footballer Jürgen Damm will not be part of the team for the 2022 season of the mls which is about to start.

The team announced that Damm “He will not occupy a place on the team’s payroll and will not count within the salary budget” so, after 24 games with the North American team, the midfielder will have to look for a new team (despite the fact that the various transfer markets in the world have already been closed).

Atlanta United had sought Jürgen Damm to take a pay cutto which the Pachuca youth squad refused, therefore, with the latest determination of the MLS squad, Damm will remain on the same salary, but will not be considered by the league itself to occupy a place on the payroll so it will not affect the salary cap.

“I sincerely appreciate all the support and affection given over the years, but a restructuring of my salary is not negotiable, my contract is guaranteed and valid. If this decision of mine leads to not enter into plans, I respect the decision and I will continue working with the same dedication”, mentioned the footballer.

Jurgen Damm had sounded in the last transfer markets as a possible reinforcement for América or Chivashowever, the soccer player indicated that none complied with the financial needs what i was looking for

