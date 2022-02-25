Jürgen Damm was officially out of Atlanta United

After two seasons with the team, Jurgen Damm was officially out of Atlanta United. The club announced the termination of the Mexican’s contract, after a series of negotiations in which the footballer did not want to lower his salary.

For the 2022 season of the mlswhich will start next Saturday, February 26, Damn it no longer enters the team list, nor will it be part of the salary budget. In other words, a place was freed up for the team led by Gonzalo Pinedawho at the time had advanced the player’s withdrawal.

Exclusively with TV Azteca Deportes, Damn He acknowledged a few weeks ago that he would stay in the Atlanta Unitedbeyond the rumors that linked him to the BBVA MX Leagueas he was negotiating a new contract with the team.

However, through his social networks, the Atlanta announced that they had terminated the contract Jurgen Damm, not having reached an agreement. The club asked for a salary reduction that the Mexican ended up not accepting.

different sources in United States point out that for now, Jurgen Damm will continue training in the subsidiaries of the Atlanta United but not with the first team anymore. Nor can he be enrolled in any club of the BBVA MX Leaguebecause the registration period has already closed and it would be a reinforcement for the next Opening 2022.

the step of Jurgen Damm at Atlanta United It was just 27 games played with the club, scoring one goal and giving four assists. The ex of Tigres will leave in the same season in which Erick ‘Cube’ Torres also left the team. The only Mexican will be the coach, Gonzalo Pineda.

