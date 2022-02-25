Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 25, 2022

Bitcointhe most popular cryptocurrency in the world, and also the first to be created, is trading this Friday, February 25, at a better level compared to the previous day, which was characterized by a series of setbacks in the context of the start of military operations of Russia on Ukrainecoming to be located in the order of 34 thousand dollars per unit to go up again in its exchange rate.

The fear that this crisis caused in the cryptocurrency markets, as in other financial markets, led investors to quickly sell many of their crypto assets to take refuge in more stable assets, causing these sudden sales to affect the price of cryptocurrencies, but also other sectors.

Bitcoin price this February 25, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 39 thousand 301.30

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 802 thousand 453.94

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 153 million 859 thousand 043.70

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 221 thousand 182.66

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 31 million 674 thousand 791.80

Bitcoin in euros: 35 thousand 017.89

Ethereum price this February 25, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 690.29

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 54 thousand 963.51

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 539 thousand 211.07

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 397.13

Dogecoin price this February 25, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.13

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.57

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 491.89

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

If you are looking to carry out a transaction in the cryptoactive market, do not forget to stay abreast of its parity evolution in the foreign exchange markets to make informed decisions before completing an operation.

