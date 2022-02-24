The pinion It is one of the nuts that is not so well known and therefore many people do not consume it either, but they are the seeds of pine trees and are found inside the well-known pineapples, despite being a very small seed, it contains great properties with Benefits for the health of the human body.

Specialists point out that for every 100 grams of pinion, this would provide 31 grams of protein, being a very high proportion within the nuts and seeds. It is also important to point out that it has a high content of fiber so it will make you have an excellent digestion.

What benefits does the pine nut have?

As mentioned before, the pinion despite being a very small seed, it is a nutrient bomb which has large Benefits for health, one of them is that it regulates the cholesterol since it has a high content of omega-6 and omega-3, which reduce the levels of cholesterol bad and increase those of cholesterol Okay.

On the other hand, they reinforce the immune system with their high content of vitamins and minerals, which improve defenses with vitamin E, potassium, magnesium, zinc and iron. That is, if you have low defenses, it is time to start consuming pinionbeing a natural way to provide more vitamins to the body.

Also, eating pinion helps control appetite, so it will serve as an excellent snack if you are very hungry and maintain that ideal weight that you have dreamed of so much, apart from killing two birds with one stone, since it provides a lot of fiber, which will help you combat constipation if you suffer from it.

This seed can be eaten in different ways, either as an appetizer or it can be mixed with meat, mushrooms, salads, where there is even coconut oil. pinion in which it is used to make diets to lose weight.