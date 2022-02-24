What benefits does the pine nut have?

The pinion It is one of the nuts that is not so well known and therefore many people do not consume it either, but they are the seeds of pine trees and are found inside the well-known pineapples, despite being a very small seed, it contains great properties with Benefits for the health of the human body.

Specialists point out that for every 100 grams of pinion, this would provide 31 grams of protein, being a very high proportion within the nuts and seeds. It is also important to point out that it has a high content of fiber so it will make you have an excellent digestion.

