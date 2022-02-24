Summary of the match Pumas vs Saprissa (4-1) GOALS

Edgar Malagon Medel

University Olympic Stadium, Mexico City. / 23.02.2022





It took 17 years, but finally Cougars shook those ghosts of 2005 when it was removed from Concachampions by Saprissa. This Wednesday night, the Pedregal felines took out the hierarchy and crushed the Tico team with goals from Arthur Ortiza double by Juan Dinenno and one more of Jose Rogerio to leave the 4-1 to the tics

With that result, the Cougars advanced to Champions League quarterfinals after imposing 6-3 on the aggregate score after the draw in Costa Rica. And that at some point Saprissa put pressure on the Olympic Stadiumbut it was not enough for another feat in Mexico.

The Cougars managed to get ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a header from Arthur Ortizwho took advantage of a corner kick in the first half to put the felines ahead in the 1-0 that seemed to put things in order.

And it is that Pumas did not stop attackingbut with the advantage the clarity was lost to have the opportunity to eliminate the rival before suffering in the second half.

However, the second goal did not come and Saprissa came out in the second half to eat Pumasalways hopeful in the feat of ago 17 years when they won the Champions League Final from Concacaf to those from Pedregal in CU.

That’s how the goal came Ryan Bolaños at 50′ after a corner kick where the university students did not know how to clear the ball and after a couple of rebounds, the round was left to the Costa Rican player, who in a half turn finished off the left post of Julio Gonzalez for 1-1.

Dinenno dressed as a hero

Everything returned to calm in CU when a center came down the left wing that Dinenno he controlled with his chest and in a half turn he finished off a goal for the 2-1 that gave the definitive advantage, which still lacked one more celebration.

That celebration came to minute 82 when Alan Mozo he took out his assisting side again and sent a center to area which was finished off with popcorn by Dinenno who made it 3-1 and the pass to continue dreaming of an international title.

Already in compensation time, Mozo reappeared with another assistance to Jose Rogerio that defined the 4-1.

Now Cougars arrives motivated to Classic against Americawhere the continuity of Santiago Solari Is played in 90 minutes and the felines seek to remain indomitable.

