Roblox: the community develops a hyper-realistic shooter in the game and it is already available | frontlines | Video game

In recent years, Roblox It has established itself as one of the most popular and profitable platforms on the market. It currently registers millions of active users who constantly demonstrate their creativity and talent in creating all kinds of playable experiences. Along the same lines, in recent days, a unique project that stands out for its ambition has gone viral.

Is about front linesa military-themed first-person shooter that seems to have been inspired by Call of Duty. However, what is truly impressive about this project is that it was developed with the tools offered by Roblox.

As can be seen in the video below, the video game has hyper-realistic settings, effects and weapons, something that is very different from most projects on the platform. Of course, the characters are the characteristic cartoon-looking avatars of Roblox.

YOU CAN SEE: Dota 2: patch 7.31 is here with a new hero and more changes in the game

The previews detail that the shooter is very basic in its systems. It is appreciated that players can run, slide on the ground and shoot. There’s a radar in the top left corner that shows the position of enemies and allies, while there’s also a feed below that shows your kill history.

Despite its apparent simplicity, it is impressive that a title as ambitious and with next-gen graphics as Frontlines can exist thanks to Roblox. Thus, it is known that it is already available on the platform and you can access it if you visit this page.

This video game demonstrates the remarkable potential of the development tools that Roblox presents. Unfortunately, the platform has a shady history of preying on the dreams of young developers for revenue.