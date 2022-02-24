Maximum sentence for murderers of medical students, asks Barbosa – El Sol de Puebla

the ruledLuis Miguel Barbosa Huerta urged the municipalities to do not allow excesses during the next carnivals, justifying that it is about uses, as well as customs of the municipalities, this after two years ago three medical students and an Uber driver were murdered after going to Huejotzingo Carnival.

“Then things happen because of the permissibility of the municipalities and they remain silent, then they no longer have an opinion, first they let them happen because they are not vigilant, because knowing that there are dangerous people they do not prevent them from participating in the festivities (…) then the State Government has to enter, although it is their legal obligation to them”, he declared in his usual press conference.

In this way, the president instructed the Ministry of Public Security to carry out surveillance operations, as well as care in the carnivals and, at the same time, asked the municipal authorities to act responsibly and in coordination so that they do not allow parties without control.

Not only the Huejotzingo carnival is known for its violence and excesses, in Puebla capital, specifically in the auxiliary board of San Baltazar, in past years there have been blows and even deaths. While in the case of San Pedro Cholula, confrontations due to alcohol have been reported.

MAXIMUM PENALTY FOR MURDERERS OF MEDICAL STUDENTS, ASKS BARBOSA

to be applied the maximum sentence for the murderers of the three medical students and the Uber driver in Huejotzingo, it was what Governor Luis Miguel Barbosa Huerta requested, two years after the fact. He said that this case marked the security in the carnivals, because uncontrollable celebrations were lived and the City Councils allowed many actions by uses, as well as customs.

“It was a huge tragedy, a fact that marked the moment that was lived and that showed the levels of crime that existed in certain places in Puebla and that have improved in some. At that time Huejotzingo had a very complex condition in terms of public security and many criminal groups converged there and this tragedy caused the students to speak out in the streets”, he commented.

The president said that after this case his administration responded to the demands of the students, but that today, it is in the hands of the Judiciary. At that point he said that his government did the same and part of the investigation is now up to the corresponding authorities, although he accepted that the defenders of those responsible have delayed the procedures to prevent sentences.

“These are events that we regret, the Prosecutor’s Office has maintained communication with the parents of one of the victims in Colombia and we have been attentive to many moments of the events, the message is that uncontrollable celebrations cannot be carried out”, he declared.

In this sense, Barbosa Huerta, instructed the Secretary of Public Security, to carry out surveillance operations, as well as care in the carnivals and, at the same time, urged the municipal authorities to act responsibly and in coordination so that they do not allow parties without control.

Then things happen because of the permissibility of the city councils and they remain silent, then they no longer have an opinion, first they let them happen because they do not monitor, because knowing that there are dangerous people they do not prevent them from participating in the festivities (…) then the Government of the State has to enter, although it is their legal obligation of them

El Sol de Puebla had already announced that two years after the murder of three medical students: two from Colombia and one from Veracruz, as well as an Uber driver in Huejotzingo, the families of the victims could find justice, since In the next few days, the oral trial will be opened for the presentation of evidence, through which a group of judges will decide whether the three detainees in the case will obtain a conviction or acquittal.

PEOPLE WHO TAKE CASETAS IN PUEBLA ARE NOT FROM THE STATE: BARBOSA

On another topic, and after the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) reported that anyone who stops traffic and the operation of toll services will be given 3 months to 7 years in prison, the governor said that in Puebla There are measures for these cases and that they are mainly people from Chiapas, Veracruz and Oaxaca who are “troublemakers” who dedicate themselves professionally to taking booths, but they are not people from Puebla.





“When we had better coordination with the National Guard and with everyone we established protocols and within the protocols is the time that we can give to protesters in blockades and we carried out several actions together, federation, state and municipality in their case to unblock roads and as for those who they took booths they ended up getting tired”.

He said that the people who took toll booths are no longer in Puebla because they were encapsulated and taken out of the territory, besides they are not people from Puebla, but people who were dedicated to collecting their tolls. And with regard to people who take avenues or highways, he asked citizens to have a social conscience.

“We have already established protocols and immediately that there is a blockade, the government delegates arrive (…) but the ones who have to act should be the city councils, but they let us do it (…) without using weapons, we are not going to allow roadblocks”.

CRIMINALS HIDE IN ANNEXES SO AS NOT TO BE CAUGHT

He took the opportunity to report that criminals hide in the annexes so as not to be captured, the State Government wants to regulate these places, but their order depends on the municipalities.

“There is a regulation process that we initiated because they must indeed have a form of operation, but the problem is that the operation is granted by the city councils and they, the truth, rarely observe regulations and have become the annexes in places or centers that house criminals.”.

He assured that his administration has carried out several closures of these places mainly because they are places where criminals who are being wanted go to take refuge. He promised to share the information on how many annexes are registered throughout the state and what their exact regulations are.

ADDRESSES DEPARTURE OF MÓNICA DÍAZ DE RIVERA FROM HER CABINET

The departure of Mónica Díaz de Rivera was for improve the concept and organization within the Secretariat for Substantive Equality, There is still no profile to take his place, but he does not rule out Vianey García Romero.

“It was a government decision, I believe that the concept and organization of Substantive Equality in Puebla should be improved, that is the only thing I am going to say, that more efficient forms must be made in the concept and in the organization of equality. substantive, it is not the secretariat of women, it is of substantive equality”, he commented.

He recognized the work of Díaz de Rivera and when asked who will remain in office, he replied that so far nothing has been defined.

“IF THEY ARE NO LONGER GOOD FOR SELLING GUM, THEN LET THEM SELL GUM”: BARBOSA

In another order of events, he asked Toll Roads to give a report about the “beating” received by a RUTA security guard line 2 by a citizen, he wants to know what caused the lawsuit and asked that they send more qualified people to take care of it and if not they may just refrain from selling gum.

“I have information that he was beaten by a steel citizen, I await the report as to why, lest it also have been a reaction from someone who felt attacked and of course there must be better guards because security is paid private, let it be with trained people (…) if those who are there as caretakers are only good for selling chewing gum, then let them sell chewing gum, but do not say that they take care of citizens and passengers”.

ALL SECURITY ARCHES IN PUEBLA ARE ALREADY WORKING

He assured that all the security arches are already in operation and their infrastructure is renewed, they are command centers shared by the Prosecutor’s Office, the National Guard and the State Police. He recalled that when he arrived at the administration they were abandoned and there were no security personnel.

In 2021 they invested resources to improve them and some are still under construction, but most of them have been renovated. “That work was very expensive, there is part of the government paraphernalia that there was, there are architectural works that were seen before they were served and as a senator I managed many resources for those arches and for the C5 when they were inaugurated they did not invite me”.

To conclude, he said that Quecholac is a municipality where there is no rule of law and public security must be strengthened here and other nearby municipalities, the State Government and crime are confronted and there will be no dealings with them, assured the president.