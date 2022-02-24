League suspended, broken Olympic truce and foreigners on the run, this is how sport reacts to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia

International sports organizations are studying how to deal with the consequences of the conflict opened by Russia, the country in charge of organizing, among other events, the next Champions League final

The suspension of the Ukrainian soccer league, the transfer of the Davis Cup to Turkey, the desire to leave the country of foreign athletes playing for local clubs and, conversely, the uncertainty about how those who competed will return home abroad, in the case of the men’s basketball team that is in Córdoba, are the first effects in sports of the war of Ukraine.

From the world’s leading sports institution, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which considers the attacks a violation of the Olympic truce in force by the Beijing Gameseven the captain of the Ukrainian football team, Oleksandr Zinchenkowhich has expressed its repudiation of Vladimir Putincondemnation reactions have followed one another in the sports community.

Shakhtar Donetsk in official photo Getty Images

The IOC recalled that the Olympic truce, signed unanimously by all member states of the United Nations on the occasion of Beijing 2022extends until the end of the Paralympic Games, on March 13, for which he “strongly” condemned his “non-compliance by the Russian government.”

The body has created a working group “to closely monitor the situation and coordinate humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic community in Ukraine where possible.”

The Ukrainian Olympic Committeechaired by the expert Sergey Bubka, gave voice to several athletes on their social networks to make calls for peace.

“Ukraine it’s my country! We are all united in wanting to live happily and in peace in our country. No one has the right to deprive us of our homes, our dreams, our lives… No to war!” cried athlete Anna Ryzhykova, Olympic bronze medalist in 2012 in the 4×400 relay.

But the first effect that fans will notice will be the suspension of the Ukrainian football first division, the country’s main club competition, as martial law is imposed.

The tournament was going to resume this Friday after the winter break with the match between Minaj and Zorya Luhansk, while the two big clubs fighting for the title, Shakhtar Donetsk and the Dynamo Kyiv they had to play on Saturday against Metalist 1925 Kharkiv and Inhulets, respectively.

Far from home, in the Manchester Cityplay Oleksandr Zinchenkowho, in addition to wishing the Russian president the worst, questioned all the citizens of the attacking country: “Russians, is it okay to wake up in fascist Germany? Any Russian who does not express his opinion on this issue will be considered an enemy forever.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko with Manchester City Getty Images

The FIFA focuses its concerns on the European qualification playoff for the Qatar World Cup 2022. Poland must visit Russia next March 24 in the semifinal of route B. Ukraine have to visit Scotland on route a.

The UEFAfor its part, will hold an extraordinary meeting of its Executive Committee this Friday to evaluate the situation, with its mind set on the final of the Champions League of May 28.

If it is agreed to change the venue, it would be the third consecutive edition to be relocated. In the previous two it was because of the pandemic.

The qualifying round match for the world basketball 2023 that they had to play Ukraine and Spain next Saturday.

The team led by Ainar Bagatskis is in Córdoba to play tonight and before the invasion began, he declared himself “without encouragement” and suspended the usual morning training session on match day.

Although the Euroleague announced that it would continue with the scheduled schedule as long as there was no risk to the participants, the Barcelona decided not to travel to St. Petersburg today to be measured this Friday at zenith.

“Several meetings with the parties involved are planned this afternoon and a decision will be made in this regard in the next few hours,” said the club, which was also due to face Moscow on Sunday. CSKA.

Three clubs from the affected region compete in this competition: Zenit Saint Petersburg, CSKA Moscow and Unics Kazan

The tie has also been taken out of Ukrainian territory Ukraine-Barbados of Group I of the Davis Cup, which was to be played on March 4 and 5. It will be played in the Turkish town of Antalya.

The European Handball Federation (EHF) has already taken action on matches in continental competitions given the turn that the conflict had taken. The organism assured that it did not see “at the moment any option to be able to play parties in Ukraine“.

Thus, the meeting between the Ukrainian Motor and Barça, on the thirteenth day of the Champions League scheduled for March 3 in Zaporozhye, moved to the Slovak city of Presov.

In addition, the encounter between HC Motor itself and the Paris Saint Germain, which was to have been played on the 17th, was also moved to Presov on March 1.

Nor will the qualifying match for this year’s European Women’s Championship, which was due to face the Ukrainian and Czech teams on March 2 in Zaporozhye, be played on Ukrainian territory. It will be played on March 4 in the Czech city of Olomuc.

Likewise, the EHF will be in charge of organizing the matches of the first round of the qualifying phase for the Men’s World Championship. Poland and Sweden 2023 that will face in the middle of next March the selections of Ukraine and Finland.

Foreign athletes playing for Ukrainian clubs try at all costs to leave the country by their own means or are waiting for help from their embassies.

Brazilian players ask for help to leave Ukraine Getty Images

The Spaniard Lluís Cortés, coach of the Ukrainian women’s football team and former coach of the FC Barcelona feminine, and the physical trainer Jordi Escura go by road to Lviv, to the west of the country, to cross the border with Poland.

“The situation is chaotic because there is a lot of traffic and we are moving very slowly, but we are fine and in contact with the Spanish embassy,” they said.

The Brazilian players who play in the Dynamo Kyiv and the Shakhtar Donetsk together with their families, have publicly asked for help to get out of Ukraine. After the start of the war with Russia.

“The situation is very serious for all our friends and family. We are stuck in Kiev and waiting for a solution. We are inside a hotel. Pray for us,” he said. Junior Moraesplayer of shaketar.

Another example is the Paraguayan Jose Ariel Lopezcaught in Odessawhich closed its airspace as a result of the military action undertaken by Russia. The player arrived there on February 5 to join the Real Pharma club, from the local second division.

Several Ukrainian soccer players play in Spain and received the unconditional support of their teammates during the day.

The Real Madrid forwarded to his goalkeeper Andriy Lunin all his love and made himself available for everything he and his family need in Ukraine right now.

The same thing happened with Roman Zozulyaa Fuenlabrada player, or with Orest Lebedenkofrom Lugo.

The attack of Russia also brought to the fore the case of Yaroslav Rakitskyithe only Ukrainian among the 25 players registered in the UEFA for him Zenit Saint Petersburg Russian who today faces the Betis at the Benito Villamarín in the second leg of the round of 32 of the Europe League.