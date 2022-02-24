Haas pulls Russian sponsor from car; will carry out practices with a white vehicle

The driver Nikita Mazepin, son of the owner of the team’s sponsor, will remain behind the wheel of the vehicle on the third day of testing in Barcelona

the team Hass from Formula 1will carry out the last day of pre-season tests -held in Barcelona— with a completely white racing car, and without the presence of the Uralkali brand, its main sponsor in the category.

The American capital team announced that, in addition to the absence of said brand, it will not run in the colors of the Russian flag -blue, red and white-, so it will start with a plain white car due to the war events that they live between Russia and Ukraine.

The main sponsor of Hass Is property of Dmitry Mazepinwho has close ties to Vladimir Putin. the ally of Putin, Sergei Chemezovhas been president of the company since 2014.

Hass it has the Uralkali name and logo on its cars and work equipment, and adopted the company’s red, white and blue Russian flag colors as its own. The car, which resembles a Russian flag from multiple angles, made tours of the Circuit of Catalonia in Barcelona unchanged on Thursday while taking part in F1 pre-season testing.

The name of sponsor Uralkali, and the colors of the Russian flag, will not appear on Haas’ car during the third round of testing in Catalunya. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The son of Dmitry Mazepin, Nikita Mazepindrives for the team as part of the Uralkali deal, and will be in the car on Friday morning as scheduled.

The team did not confirm if the simple livery will continue in the second test in Bahrainwhich will take place between March 10 and 12, or in the Bahrain Grand Prix of March 20.

The team said no further comment would be made on the deal itself.

The declaration of Hassthis Thursday night, was the first time that he spoke publicly about the situation of his titular partner.

Hass retired the team leader, Guenther Steinerfrom Thursday’s press conference.

In the same round of press conferences, the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel He said he will not participate in the Russian Grand Prixif it takes place next September.