Haas drops Russian sponsor and colors from 2022 F1 car

24.02.2022





The repercussions of the Russian invasion of Ukraine continue in all areas and sport is no exception. This Thursday, The Haas Formula 1 team announced that it will remove the name of its main sponsor, the Russian company Uralkalias well as the red and blue colors that characterize him in the car, which are the same as the flag of the country presided over by Vladimir Putin.

The American team reported that this Friday it will continue with its practices at the Montmeló circuit, in Barcelona, ​​with the aforementioned modifications to its VF-22 carThis as protest against Russia’s military actions on Ukrainian territory, where the first civilian and military casualties have already been reported.

Curiously, one of the two Haas drivers is Russian Nikita Mazepin -the other is the German Mick Schumacher-, who in fact you cannot use the flag of your country on the helmet or suitis also not used in the official classifications or ceremonies of Formula 1, this after the sanction accepted by the Russian Automobile Federation for the massive doping scandal in the athletes of that nation.

“Haas will present its VF-22 tomorrow (Friday) with a white decoration, in which the Uralkali decoration will not be present. Nikita Mazepin will drive in the morning and Mick Schumacher in the afternoon, as planned. We will not make any further comments about our sponsors,” the team said in a statement.

F1 officials meet to discuss Russian GP

With the war problem developing in the former Soviet zone, those responsible for the F1 teams met this Thursday to analyze how convenient it is to keep the Russian Grand Prix on the calendar scheduled for the end of September and its possible alternatives in case of cancellation.

“All we can do is wait. From now until the race in September, there is time. We will have a meeting tonight (Thursday) to understand and manage the situation. Formula 1 is not the most important thing now. It is much more serious what is happening in UkraineFerrari boss Mattia Binotto pointed out.

