Football figures residing in Ukraine ask for help

the portuguese coach Paul Fonseca It’s in Kyiv and revealed details about how the situation is in the Ukrainian capital after the Russian invasion this Thursday. The Lusitanian strategist indicated he heard explosions as a result of the attacks.

Fonsecawho has a strong bond with the country as he is married to a Ukrainian, highlighted the moments of tension.

“I woke up at five in the morning with five explosions in a row. I had a flight scheduled for today, but now it is impossible to get out of here, especially since the airports are not in good condition and the airspace has been closed”, he commented in an interview with Jornal de Notícias de Portugal.

The Portuguese, who managed Shakhtar Donetsk between 2016 and 2019, revealed that the only way out of Kyiv It is by land but it is almost impossible because thousands of people try to escape from the city.

“You can only get out of Kyiv by land and everyone tries to go to Lviv, it is impossible to move, the queues are huge. The only thing we can do is pray that a bomb doesn’t fall next to us. Honestly, I don’t know how I’m going to get out of here,” Fonseca confirmed.

On the other hand, the Italian Robert De Zerbi, current coach of shaketarHe told Sportitalia that the noise of the explosions woke him up at night but assured that he will remain in Ukraine due to his commitment to the club and the fans.

“I can’t turn my back on the fans. We could have gone home, but we prefer to wait. Last night we woke up to the noise of the explosions. There are no heroes here, but our work brings us responsibility. We are supposed to play on Saturday, so I can’t run away,” he said.

The Uruguayan midfielder Dynamo Kyiv Carlos de Pena He shared several stories on his official Instagram account, highlighting an image, asking them to pray for Ukraine. The Uruguayan pointed out that there is a very complicated situation in Ukrainian territory.

“The situation is serious and I am here in Kyiv. Thank God my family is in Uruguay. I only ask you to pray and everything will be fine,” he said.

The situation in Ukraine has also directly affected several Brazilian soccer players who play in the Ukrainian championship. Carioca players who militate in the Dynamo Kyiv and the Shakhtar Donetskthe main clubs in the country, are gathered in a hotel with their families and shared a video asking the Brazilian government for help to get out of Ukraine.

“Here we are all gathered, Dinamo and Shakhtar players, with our families, staying here in the hotel due to the situation. We are asking for your help, due to the lack of conditions in the city, closed borders, closed airspace. There is no way that we can get out. We ask for a lot of support from the Brazilian government, which can help us,” said defender Marlon Santos.