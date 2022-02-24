Donovan Carrillo, nominated for the Most Memorable Moment of Beijing 2022

the hobby

Mexico City / 23.02.2022 17:00:12





the figure skater Donovan Carrillo He has been nominated by the International Ice Skating Union in the list of “The most memorable moment of Beijing 2022”, where he will be disputing that title with five other candidates.

Carrillo is nominated for ending Mexico’s drought in figure skating at the Winter Olympics. It should be remembered that in addition to having achieved the ticket, Donovan became the first Mexican figure skater to advance to an Olympic final at the Beijing 2022 fair, and where he finally placed 22nd..

Carrillo competes with other athletes who left memorable moments in the winter competition and this was the case of the Russian Anna Shcherbakovawho won gold in the women’s individual event, or when yuzuru hanyuwho shone on the ice rink with a triple jump and a first quadruple jump in his routine.

Also in the list are the Chinese sui wengjin and Han Congwho won gold as a couple, in addition to Nathan Chenthe American who achieved glory in the men’s branch, and finally the French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeronwho hung the gold in the ice dance modality and classified that achievement as something unreal.

Click here to vote.

RGS