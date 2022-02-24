Cancer: This is the food that was shown to have a direct association with the disease

Cancer is one of the most deadly diseases in the world. It is estimated that 30% of the population suffers from the disease and dies from its causes. In an investigation carried out by Italian researchers they show that not all foods are good and necessary for our bodies.

We should know that foods that have been processed and stripped of their nutritional values ​​are known as refined foods. These foods are refined grains include pastries, desserts, white bread, pasta, muffins, cookies or crackers, refined grain breakfast cereals, white rice, pancakes, waffles and pizza.

refined foods. Source: Archives

Consuming these products produces a neoplasm in our body, which is an abnormal growth of cells in the body, also described as a tumor. Consuming these foods definitely has a “direct association” with the risk of stomach cancer for cereals, for the highest compared to the lowest quintile of intake, the researchers noted.

The researchers analyzed data from a case-control study conducted in Italy between 1997 and 2007 on 230 subjects with Cancer of confirmed stomach (143 men and 87 women, age range 22–80 years and 547 controls (286 men and 261 women, age range 22–80 years–80 years) admitted to hospital for acute non- neoplastic.

Healthy eating is essential to prevent stomach cancer. Source: Archive

A study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition concluded that “refined grains were directly related to the risk of Cancer of the oral cavity and pharynx.” Although the researchers acknowledged that “causality and biological interpretation remain open to discussion.”