Ángel Romero is ready to play tonight against Forge FC in Concachampions

Ángel Romero has already tested negative for coronavirus and will be able to have his debut in the Concachampions with Cruz Azul, tonight against Forge FC.

It was on Saturday February 12 when Ángel Romero made his official debut as a Cruz Azul playerafter reaching The Ferris Wheel As the deluxe booster in the past pass markethowever, after playing only 24 minutes on Matchday 6 against Necaxa, the Paraguayan winger caused low of the team commanded by John Reynoso.

And it is that the 29-year-old footballer was the element of The Machine that tested positive for coronavirusprior to playing the game against the Red Devils of Toluca, so he could not make the trip to Nemesio Diez Stadium to play his second game as a cement worker, having to be isolated and left out of the call.

Thus, doubts this week pointed to the participation of Angel Romero on the Concacaf Champions League, where this Thursday, February 24, Cruz Azul will host Forge FC at Aztec stadium to dispute the Round of 16 second legencounter that arrives with an advantage of 1-0 that he signed in Canada.

Will Ángel Romero be able to play with Cruz Azul in Concachampions?

The good news for Blue Cross the thing is Angel Romero is free of coronavirus and therefore will be available tonight to have his debut as a cement worker in the ConcachampionsWell, this Wednesday, the Paraguayan winger received authorization from Concacaf to play the match against canadian box.

The former player of San Lorenzo another test was done PCR this Tuesday, so once gave a negative resultwas able to count on the support of the confederacy to be part of the call of Juan Reynoso for tonight, in the definition of the key in the Concachampionyes, and even, already is shaping up to start as a starter, before the loss of Christian Tabo.

It must be remembered that the Paraguayan soccer player could not be in the debut of Cruz Azul in the continental contest, last week in Canada, because you had a problem with your visa and could not make the trip with the cement equipment.

