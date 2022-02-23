Zverev is expelled after outburst of anger in the Mexican Open 2022

Rodrigo Camacho

After a series of violent acts before the chair judge Alessandro Germani, Alexander Zverev was disqualified from the Mexican Tennis Open by the ATP. The measure of the governing body of men’s tennis is one of the most severe in recent years.

The German’s aggression occurred during his doubles match with Marcelo Melo, where Zverev alleged a marking against him and his partner. At the end of the match, after Alexander and the Brazilian fell to Lloyd Glaspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

After the meeting in the net between both couples at the end of the match, Zverev smashed his racket into the judge’s chair repeatedly. in one of the blows came close to directly hitting Alessandro Germani’s foot, something that would have brought worse consequences.

“Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev was suspended from the tournament in Acapulco”, explained the ATP in its official announcement about the situation.

Due to the decision, Peter Gojowczyk, who was a rival of Zverev, qualified directly to the quarterfinals of the tournament. The third turn of the stadium will be replaced by the duel between Stefanos Tsitsipas and JJ Wolf.

