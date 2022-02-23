Yesterday’s Major Draw Results, Tuesday, February 22, 2022

RESULTS | The Major Draw No. 3826 of YESTERDAY Tuesday, February 22, 2022 can be seen ONLINE via streaming of the National Lottery. What were the results and numbers that fell in Yesterday’s Lotenal?

YESTERDAY’s Grand Prize winning number was: 21319. The other minor prizes can be found punctuated AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

From the 8:00 p.m. CDMX you can find the results of Major Draw of the National Lottery. This Draw No. 3826 will leave great prizes that can be verified AT THE END OF THE NOTE or by CLICKING HERE once the game is over.

Each week it offers a bag of $66,099,000 mxn, which makes it the weekly draw that awards the most money. In total, it awards 18,760 prizes and refunds: 466 are direct prizes and the rest are refunds.

+ CLICK HERE to SEE ONLINE the results of the Major Draw

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Big Draw will be published in the official website of the National Lottery. Although the results on that site will not be published until a few hours later. To consult a little faster you can access this link (CLICK HERE).

+ Winning numbers of the Greater Draw last Tuesday, February 8

A piece of the Zodiac Draw has a value of $30, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $600 and three series $1,800. The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased.

DRAW ENDED | National Lottery Results | What are the numbers that fell in the Greater Draw?

Winning numbers will be displayed by CLICKING HERE.

What is the price of the tickets for the Sorteo Mayor and Lotenal?

One piece of the Greater Draw has a value of $30, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $600 and three series $1,800. The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased.

What is the main prize and the minor prizes of the National Lottery’s Major Draw?

The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a piece, the prize will be $350,000,000 mxn. While those people who bought a series can earn up to $7,000,000 mxn.

Major Draw Calendar: when and at what time is the next Lotenal draw

The Major Draw takes place this Tuesday, as it does every Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m. CDMX time, although the results may take time to be announced.