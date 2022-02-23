‘This Cruz Azul looks like the one that was Champion’

With the recent victory against Toluca, Blue Cross placed third in the general table with 13 units as a result of four wins, one draw and one loss.

the step of Machine at Closure 2022 is excited about Santiago Gimenezwho sees similarities between this squad and the one that was crowned Champion in the Closure 2021.

“Yes, I think it is quite similar to the group that became champions, the two groups have been very united groups, really, with high quality players and I think this group has been put together very well because it is a young group, a group who is hungry to grow and the truth is that we all support each other, because we know that if one does not do well, everyone will do better, so we want to get the best out of each one and be able to be at the top. that I am healthy for what is off the pitch, that they are incredible people and that also adds up on the pitch,” Giménez assured in an interview with TUDN.

In addition, the little boyauthor of two goals against the Red Devils highlighted the work of John Reynoso and his relationship with the technical director.

“The truth is that the coaching staff has always given me the confidence to talk to me and they are demanding with me because they know what I can give, and the truth is that I know that every sacrifice has its reward and one who works well will get it the opportunity and that must be made clear”, sentenced the Gimenez.

