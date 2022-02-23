The drink capable of reducing blood sugar levels in a few hours
The drink capable of reducing blood sugar levels in a few hours
The drink capable of reducing blood sugar levels in a few hours
The high blood sugar levels that characterize diabetes represent danger, since glucose can damage nerves throughout the body… 02.22.2022, Sputnik Mundo
Diabetes can be prevented by controlling weight and blood sugar levels with a balanced diet and without forgetting that several scientific studies have proven that there are certain foods with powerful effects when it comes to reducing blood sugar levels. A published research in Food and Function managed to show that strawberries are one of those effective foods to reduce blood sugar levels. The study included the participation of 14 overweight people who consumed a strawberry drink at three different intervals, two hours before a meal, with a meal and two after a meal. The results revealed that those who consumed the strawberry drinks two hours before their meal had significantly lower blood glucose levels over a 10-hour period, compared to those who drank the drink with their meal. The researchers suggested that the strawberry could act by improving the insulin signal, removing glucose from the bloodstream and taking it to the cells, where it is converted into energy. In his opinion, this study provides valuable data on this food to be taken into account in a healthy diet that fights high blood sugar levels if consumed before meals. Another Women’s Health Study cited by Express reaffirms these antidiabetic effects and shows that women who never ate strawberries had a 10% higher risk of developing diabetes, compared to those that did.Strawberries provide large amounts of essential nutrients, including a unique set of an thioxidants that often give fruits their pigmentation and prevent the risk of type 2 diabetes.Doctors recommend other measures to lower blood sugar levels such as: physical exercise to stabilize blood glucose for periods of up to 48 hours and opt for water, tea or coffee, instead of sugary drinks, to avoid unwanted sugar spikes.
The high blood sugar levels that characterize diabetes are dangerous, as glucose can damage nerves throughout the body. Fortunately, there are foods that help reduce blood sugar levels, one of them is this delicious red drink that takes effect a few hours after consumption.
Diabetes can be prevented by controlling weight and blood sugar levels with a balanced diet and without forgetting that several scientific studies have proven that there are certain foods with powerful effects when it comes to reducing blood sugar levels.
The study involved 14 overweight people who consumed a strawberry drink at three different intervals, two hours before a meal, with a meal, and two hours after a meal. The results revealed that those who consumed strawberry drinks two hours before the meal had significantly lower blood glucose levels over a 10-hour period, compared to those who drank the beverage with a meal.
The researchers suggested that the strawberry might work by enhancing the insulin signal, moving glucose out of the bloodstream and into cells, where it is converted into energy.
Anthocyanin-rich strawberries attenuate meal-induced postprandial increases in inflammation and oxidative stress, as well as enhancing post-meal insulin responses.
