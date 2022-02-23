Stay at Ajax to fight for titles and the Champions League or go to the Premier League to avoid relegation?

The opportunity for Álvarez to emigrate to a class ‘A’ league, as opposed to what he lives in the Netherlands, could prove to be a double-edged sword.

The Mexican midfielder, Edson Álvarez, is experiencing one of his best moments since his arrival at Ajax. He is in contention for the title of the eredivisie and is in the final phase of the UEFA champions leaguedue to his great performance he is currently wanted, according to the English press, by the Premier League Crystal Palacewhich prompts the question, stay in the Ajax or go to the best league in the world?

Alvarez participated in 39 games in all competitions last season when Ajax won the domestic double and has already made 27 appearances this season, registering two goals and one assist, establishing himself as one of the important elements in the squad he manages Erik ten Hag.

Ajax Until now, he remains the leader of the eredivisie with 57 units, surpassing the second place with five points, as if that were not enough, the Amsterdam team not only has the opportunity to win the local championship, since it also disputes a series against benfica for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16and the ‘Machín’ has the opportunity to continue fighting for titles with his team in the most important championship at the club level and in search of greater consolidation, thinking of a future exit.

However, the youth squad Americawould not only have the option to stay in the Ajax to extend his great track record in the Old Continent, since he is currently interested in football in England, according to the British newspaper The Sun, who placed it in the orbit of the Crystal Palace.

According to said medium, the midfielder of the Ajax He is on the team’s list to reinforce him next summer, after the search for the Mexican failed on previous occasions.

Currently, Álvarez would have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Carlos Salcidoa Mexican player who left Dutch football in 2010 to emigrate to the premier league with the set of Fulhamin addition to becoming the eleventh Mexican soccer player to have activity in the best league in the world, to reunite with his youth teammate, Raul Jimenez.

The opportunity for Álvarez to immigrate to a class ‘A’ league, as opposed to what he lives in the Netherlands, could prove to be a double-edged sword. the story in the Crystal Palace is very different, since currently the Eagles team finds itself with 26 units and a streak of five games without winning in the thirteenth position of the general table.

In case of leaving Ajax, the Mexican midfielder would have to forget about winning titles to start the dispute to keep his team in the top circuit, after in recent seasons he has remained in the lower part of the table.