‘Right now I have no merits to be in the Mexican National Team’

Jose Juan Macias works every day to regain his level, because he wants to be a benchmark in Chivasbe summoned to the Mexican team and go to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

It could be an option in the face of the bad moment that some El Tri forwards are going through.

He said he had a great relationship with Gerardo Martino and Jaime Lozanoafter he sacrificed the gold Cup and the olympic games tokyo olympics to fulfill his dream of going to Europe.

“Anyone is excited to go. I can’t talk right now because I haven’t played for a long time. Right now I have not done the merits to be summoned. I want to speak on the pitch so I can be considered. Of course I dream of going to a world. I have a very good relationship with the coaches”, he mentioned at a press conference.

Jose Juan Macias He also talked about the outstanding performances he has had lately alexis vega tBoth with Chivas and with the Mexican National Team.

With the Sacred Flock he scored a goal against Mazatlan FCQuerétaro and FC Juárez, while with El Tri he scored in both games against Jamaica.

“He is a player who makes a difference. The truth is that he is in a good moment. I will try to help him so that he can continue to grow. Besides, we have a great friendship. I am very happy for him,” she concluded.

