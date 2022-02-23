Neither Cristiano Ronaldo, nor Messi, nor Lewandowski, the feat of the phenomenon Vlahovic in the Champions League

The Serbian striker had never played in a European competition as such, just a preview of the Europa League, but his break into the Champions League was impressive.

Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus striker, only needed 33 seconds and two touches to score his first goal on his first day in the Champions League, where the new winter signing extended his phenomenon with the dimension of everything that can be in the competition more great the planet, following in the footsteps of Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland or Thierry Henrywho also made their debut as scorers in their first duel in the tournament.

“It was huge to score on my debut. Very emotional. But I can’t be one hundred percent satisfied, because we didn’t win the game. We have to keep working hard. We played a good game and we could have won. We didn’t win. We really wanted to win this Tuesday and it was not achieved. I already look forward”lowered the 22-year-old Serbian attacker, who cost 75 million euros to Juventus in the January market, within his scoring explosion that transformed him into one of the most valued and considered emerging attackers.

Vlahovic runs in the duel between Villarreal vs. Juventus Getty Images

He had never played in the European competition itself, just a preview of the Europe League when he was still playing partisan of Belgrade, much less in the Champions League and in the qualifying rounds of the tournament, in which his irruption was impressive, at the height of the greats, as soon as it began, when Daniel launched his unmarking on the run, watched closely by Raul Albiolcontrolled with his chest, armed his shot, turned and hit the 0-1 on the half turn with his right foot to cross it to the other post, unattainable for Gero Rulli.

In three seconds he just dominated the ball with his torso, shot and lodged the ball in the net. “When you play against these kinds of teams and players, you can’t give them even half a chance. He’s scored a great goal, but at this level that’s what happens.”assumed Daniel Parejomidfielder of Villarrealbefore the goal of Vlahovićwhich follows in the footsteps of great strikers in the history of the Champions League who scored a goal when they entered the scene.

NEITHER CHRISTIAN NOR MESSI NOR LEWANDOWSKI

Among the top ten scorers of all time in the european cupthere are four players who achieved the same in their first meeting in the Champions: Karim Benzema, who scored the first of his 76 goals on his debut for Lyon at the age of 17, against Rosenborg, with a 2-1 win; Thierry Henry, who achieved a ‘double’ in his first duel (Monaco 4-Bayer Leverkusen 0) and then reached 51 goals; Thomas Muller, with 19, in a Bayern Munich 7 – Sporting de Lisboa 0, and Filippo Inzaghi, also with Juventus.

Not even Cristiano Ronaldo, the best scorer of all in the Champions League (141 goals), who took 27 games to open his account; nor Lionel Messi (125), who needed five with Barcelona, ​​with whom he debuted in the tournament at the age of 17 in a 2-0 defeat against Shakthar in 2004; nor Robert Lewandowski (82), who scored his first goal in the Champions League in the third game; nor Rául González (71), also to the third; nor Ruud Van Nistelrooy (60), to the third; nor Andrey Shevchenko, to the second, in 1994-95.

Lewandowski disputes the ball in the Bundesliga with Haaland Getty Images

Erling Haaland is not among them yet, among the top ten scorers in the Champions League, but he will be. He also debuted in the Champions League with a goal. Specifically, with three at the service of Salzburg.

“Vlahovic played a very good game. It’s never easy to face a defender like Albiol,” said Massimiliano Allegri, his coach. “When in January they pay 75 or 80 million euros for a striker, it is because he has something. We have seen that the first he has had has been a goal. He is a striker of a high level, young, with a great future. A great signing for Juventus “, the defense of the Villarreal on ‘Movistar‘.

The coach put him in the starting lineup Alvaro Morata. “He’s a very young boy, he’s played his first game and he’s scored his first goal, so imagine the career ahead of him. We hope he continues to do what he’s doing. It seemed like he had been here three months already.” expressed to ‘Movistar‘ at the end of the meeting the Spanish international striker.

TWO SHOT, ONE GOAL AND 10.32 KILOMETERS

Apart from his goal, Vlahović had another chance, repelled by Rulli already in the second half. They were the only two shots from him in the 95 minutes and 11 seconds in which he developed his game, the fourth highest signing financially in the history of Juventus (after Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Matthis De Ligt) on the pitch of the La Cerámica stadium. Both went to goal. One was a goal.

Still at 33 seconds, the time that clocked the UEFAis not even among the five fastest in the history of the tournament. The fastest, according to official statistics, still belongs to Roy Makaay, on March 7, 2007, in Bayern Munich 2 – Real Madrid 1, when it took only 10.12 seconds. He is followed by Jonas, in 10.96 seconds (on November 1, 2011 at Valencia 3-Bayer Leverkusen 1).

Then there is Gilberto Silva (20.07 seconds on September 25, 2002 in PSV 0 – Arsenal 4), and Alessandro Del Piero, in 20.12 seconds, in Manchester United 3 – Juventus 2 on October 1, 1997. “Like Del Piero? A legend. An icon. I don’t want to compare myself to anyone. I don’t want to allow myself to,” Vlahovic said at the end of the match against Villarreal.

The ‘7’ covered 10.32 kilometers during the game. His peak speed was 30.9 kilometers per hour. His teammates connected with him on the attack sixteen times, four of them Daniel, his assistants in the 0-1, and he combined with them in eleven passes of the thirteen that he tried; 85 percent accuracy, with one out of two on short deliveries, nine out of nine on mid-range deliveries and one out of two on long passes.

He entered the game 22 times in his first game in the Champions Leaguewho already felt the phenomenon Vlahovićwith his twenty-second goal this season and with the 54th goal of his career, not including his time in the lower categories on Fiorentina.

The attacker accumulates that amount throughout the 140 games played between Partizan, Fiorentina and Juventus (he adds five with his new team, with two goals), but his scoring emergence as he now exhibits is recent: 38 of those goals are concentrated in their last 50 official matches. It is an average of a goal every 1.3 games. Before that fifty crashes, it was one every 5.62. Vlahovic is released. AND