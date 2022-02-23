José Ramón calls Faitelson a hypocrite in angry discussion over Améric

Midtime Editorial

The America club is going through a crisis Closure 2022 and has already upset two personalities who have stood out in their journalistic career as critics of the azulcremas, such as David Faitelson and Jose Ramon Fernandezwho held a discussion on the air and the talent of experience called ‘hypocrite’ and ‘closet americanist’ a native of Ashkelon, Israel.

“Of course I criticize America. He is sunk in the mud. What else can I say. He is sunk in the mud and he is finished. I am anti-American. You are a closet americanistcheeky, cynical and hypocriteAlso, period. It is very serious, ”Fernández told his interlocutor.

It all started when Joserra reminded Faitelson of when he was a staunch critic of Marcelo Michel Leano a couple of months ago, after they discussed the support that the DT of Chivas and they turned the subject towards Santiago Solari.

“Despite everything you said about Leaño two months ago? Have you changed so much already? Leaño, Peláez, Peláez, Leaño… all the time it was the same, you spent two months saying that. You can spend a year and say what you want. We are not to run technicianswe are here to define who is receiving more support”, he said

Faitelson He responded by remembering the little criticism who has had America in recent years and how it has decreased in intensity from what it did in the past.

“I don’t run techniciansI don’t have that power. I have to give my point of view. You want to defend as much as it gives rise to Santiago SolariI do not know why… Mysteriously you don’t criticize America as you criticized him 40 years ago”, said David to turn on José Ramón.

The Eagles They are in sixteenth place in the table with just four points, the product of a win, a draw and four losses, which they have Santiago Solari on the tightrope and its continuity depends on the result against Cougars on Matchday 7.