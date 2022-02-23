Fortnite Chapter 3: trick to fix FPS drops on your computer | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite Chapter 3 it introduced players to some pretty fantastic game features and mechanics. One of the major revisions this season was Epic Games switching to Unreal Engine 5. The move to a new game engine drastically improved the performance of the game, as well as its graphics and textures. However, the players Fortnite they often experience FPS drops.

It is common knowledge that frames per second (FPS) play a crucial role in delivering a smoother gaming experience. Having FPS drops in intense multiplayer titles like Fortnite It can be quite frustrating, so here’s what you can do for a better experience.

Meet system requirements

Obviously, the most common reason for FPS drops is outdated hardware. Players should ensure that their systems meet the minimum requirements for the game, and it is generally better to have more than the recommended requirements. If not, players will need to consider upgrading their hardware.

Update your graphics card drivers

Almost all modern games rely heavily on graphics and one must have a decent graphics card to run most of these titles. FPS is defined by the processing power of the graphics card and the refresh rate of the monitor. Outdated graphics drivers can surely lead to significantly lower FPS. Therefore, gamers should make sure to keep their graphics card drivers up to date.

This can be done simply by visiting the official website of your graphics card manufacturer or by using third-party universal programs. Additionally, players can also try lowering the graphics quality by visiting the game settings under the “Video” tab.

Disable full screen optimizations

Full screen optimization is a built-in feature in Windows 10 and is enabled by default. However, this feature may cause FPS drops during gameplay.

You have to go to the game folder through the browser, right click on the executable file and select “Properties”. There you must access the “Compatibility” tab and check the “Disable full screen optimizations” option. Then accept all the changes and you’re done.

Players can now return to Fortnite to check if the FPS issue is fixed or not. Players should beware of multiple third-party apps available online that claim to increase FPS.

