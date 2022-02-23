File a complaint if you are charged a commission on card payments

If you are one of those who uses your Credit or debit card for to pay for some product or service, but the establishment charges you some commission therefore, you should know that the Federal Consumer Protection Office (prophet) and the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), point out that this is not allowed.

In order to compete with other establishments, the use of Point of Sale Terminals (POS) for payment by credit or debit card has become more common in recent months, as they are an easy-to-use payment tool.

But one of the disadvantages of these terminals is that in some establishments they charge you a commission proportional to the total value of your purchase, which means that customers end up paying for the rent that is paid to the bank for the use of the Point Terminal. selling.

It is important that you know that both Condusef and Profeco point out that charging this commission to users is not allowed, which ranges from 3 percent to 5 percent of the value of the total purchase.

In this way, they can cover the commission expenses for the use of a bank POS and pay the costs of charging by card. But in the contract that the establishments sign with the banks, it is established that this extra charge must be paid by the business, not by the clients.

In case you find yourself in this situation, you should know that although you cannot legally denounce the establishments, you can file a complaint with the banking institution that provides the Point of Sale Terminal (POS), which will be the one that finally decides if you cancel. the contract with the establishment.

Finally, the Condusef recommends that in case of filing a complaint, it is directly with them and with the banking institution that provided the terminal, some of the information that they will request is the establishment in which the commission was charged and your purchase ticket.

