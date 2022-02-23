Exatlón México: Ana Lago explodes against her team and argues with Mati Álvarez

The Exathlon Mexico lives one of its most tense moments so far All Star, because the fights within the reds do not stop and tonight it will be the turn of Anne Lake and the triple champion Mati Alvarezwho starred in a discussion started by the gymnast.

For a few days, the complicated situation that is coming Ana for his irregular performance and the criticism that his weight has unleashed; However, the athlete overcame and came out ahead last Sunday against Ximena Duggan, who ended up being eliminated.

