Exatlón México: Ana Lago explodes against her team and argues with Mati Álvarez

The Exathlon Mexico lives one of its most tense moments so far All Star, because the fights within the reds do not stop and tonight it will be the turn of Anne Lake and the triple champion Mati Alvarezwho starred in a discussion started by the gymnast.

For a few days, the complicated situation that is coming Ana for his irregular performance and the criticism that his weight has unleashed; However, the athlete overcame and came out ahead last Sunday against Ximena Duggan, who ended up being eliminated.

Now, despite having eliminated that tension, Lago will be dissatisfied with his team and very particularly with Mati Álvarez, a participant who has also gone through many difficulties since the competition began between injuries and moments where he has even been seen crying.

This is how Ana Lago claimed Mati Álvarez

It will be in this Wednesday’s broadcast that “Ave Fenix” will be seen claiming the rest of her teammates who did not accompany her in her last race, particularly against Mati, as she pointed out that she always asks to be accompanied. Now it remains to be seen what kind of response “Terminator” has at a time of great tension within the competition.

Anne Lake She has been characterized since the first season as one of the participants who says things as they are and this has brought her several criticisms from blue sympathizers. Without going any further from her, days before Duggan was eliminated from her, he starred in an altercation with her that divided the audience.

It should be noted that according to the latest leaks this week an athlete from the reds will leave, it is even mentioned that in real time he is no longer in the competition, although his name is unknown.

