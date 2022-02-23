Coneval: increased number of Mexicans without access to health services

Silvia Arellano

Mexico City / 22.02.2022 12:42:21





Between 2018 and 2020, the number of Mexicans without access to health services increased by 12 percent and one of the challenges for the Health system in Mexico is to deal with the consequences of covid-19, José Nabor Cruz Marcelo reported to the Senate. , executive secretary of the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval).

When appearing before the Health Commission, the official explained that this lack is registered in most of the country’s states and said that in at least 1,775 municipalities in the country its inhabitants do not have access to health services.

He indicated that Jalisco, Chiapas, the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico and Veracruz, are the regions where this deficiency is exacerbated; without discounting the highlands of the country, where 40 percent of its population reports that they do not have access to these.

He recognized that the lack or poor quality of roads, physiographic barriers or poor distribution of infrastructure are factors that interfere with access to health services.

The head of Coneval acknowledged that one of the challenges for the health system in Mexico is to deal with the consequences of covid-19.

“Clearly covid-19 leaves challenges in the care of the sequelae of the disease in the population: mental health, sexual and reproductive health, which will need to be addressed in the short, medium and long term,” he added.

In addition, he said that the offices adjacent to pharmacies served 13 percent of IMSS beneficiaries, 10 percent of ISSSTE and seven percent of other health services.

He indicated that in 2019 the total per capita expenditure of people who do not have social security was 4,421 pesos, compared to 6,408 for people who do have social security.

LP